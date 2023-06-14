A skipper who purposely approached a whale off Burrewarra Point in Guerilla Bay earlier this month has received a formal warning from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
The incident happened as whale migration reaches its peak, with thousands of humpback whales moving north to warmer waters.
NPWS Area Manager Jo Issaverdis said the incident was being investigated.
"While we are looking into this incident, our key message is one of education and awareness," Ms Issaverdis said.
Under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Regulation 2017 all watercraft, including boats, surfboards, surf skis and kayaks must stay at least 100 metres away from a whale, or 300 metres if a calf is present.
Further rules are in place to ensure whales are not approached from behind or obstructed from moving forward.
Humpback whales, from May to November each year, make the annual migration from Antarctic waters to Queensland to calve, while southern right whales tend to stay in protected bays and beaches to nurture their young.
"Adult humpbacks can weigh up to 35 tonnes and if frightened or threatened, can cause serious damage to vessels, passengers and swimmers," Ms Issaverdis said.
A NPWS spokesperson said the incident is a reminder to all those on the water that strict regulations apply when approaching whales.
