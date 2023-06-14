Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Skipper purposely approached whale off Guerilla Bay, receives warning from NPWS

Updated June 14 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A skipper who approached a whale off Burrewarra Point earlier this month has received a formal warning from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. Picture file
A skipper who approached a whale off Burrewarra Point earlier this month has received a formal warning from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. Picture file

A skipper who purposely approached a whale off Burrewarra Point in Guerilla Bay earlier this month has received a formal warning from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.