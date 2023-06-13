Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
13 Lakeside Drive, Kianga

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
June 14 2023 - 9:30am
Peaceful beachside retreat
Peaceful beachside retreat

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car

  • 13 Lakeside Drive, Kianga
  • $795,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray
  • Inspect: By appointment

This charming north facing, two-storey house offers a unique opportunity for those seeking a convenient, beachside retreat with the potential for renovation.

