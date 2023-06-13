Peaceful beachside retreat

This charming north facing, two-storey house offers a unique opportunity for those seeking a convenient, beachside retreat with the potential for renovation.
Upstairs, you'll find three cosy bedrooms, providing ample space for family and guests, along with a convenient shared bathroom. The single-car garage, accessible from inside the house, offers ease of entry and additional storage options.
John Murray, real estate agent, speaks highly of the location.
"It's a peaceful and private location, only 150 metres from Kianga beach," John said.
"The real gem of the upper level is the expansive deck, offering glimpses of the sparkling ocean."
Imagine savouring the fresh sea breeze while enjoying outdoor gatherings or simply relaxing in the peaceful surroundings on the deck or in the generously sized backyard.
The versatile space downstairs includes a practical bathroom and laundry combination with an adjacent space that could serve as a second living area or a fourth bedroom, providing flexibility to suit your needs.
While this property may require a bit of love, its proximity to the beach and its potential for transformation make it an enticing opportunity for those seeking a seaside haven with room for personalisation.
