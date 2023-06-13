Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago: P&C takes pupils by motor car for beach picnic

Updated June 14 2023 - 11:08am, first published 7:56am
The 'Beverley' property, which was part of the school grounds that has since been torn down.
The Government Works Dept. has at present two men engaged blasting rocks out of the channel opposite the end of the southern wall in our river.

