The Government Works Dept. has at present two men engaged blasting rocks out of the channel opposite the end of the southern wall in our river.
Tilba district boasts a live Parents' and Citizen' Association. On Empire Day, for instance, the local body provided a dozen motor cars to take the pupils for a day's picnic to the beach. The associations' regular meetings are always splendidly attended. The president is Mr. S. W. Bate, one of the oldest residents of the district. Though 80 years of age, he takes a very keen interest in the association, and is most liberal in his donations to the school funds. ...
Mr. R. Knight has been engaged to look after the local Mechanics' billiards room generally, attend to the lighting and supply the firewood.
A committee meeting of the A. and P. Society was held in the Shire Hall on Wednesday. ... The appointment of office-bearers for the ensuring year were: President, Mr. D. Hutchinson; Vice-President, Messrs. T. Flood and J. R. Milne; Hon. Treasurer, Mr. A. F. Emmott; Secretary, Mr. H. P. Jeffery.
At the Industrial Court, Moruya, on Wednesday, M. Keating was fined 10s and costs on each of two charges of not keeping prescribed time-sheets and not exhibiting on premises a copy of the last award. P. Mylott was fined 10s and costs on each of two cases of not paying overtime rates and not keeping prescribed time- sheets.
A 17-year-old son of Mr. A. J. Fenning, of Bateman's Bay, had a miraculous escape from death through a gun accident on Saturday last. The lad was out shooting, and in getting down an embankment slipped. The hammer evidently striking something caused the gun to fire. The charge grazed the boy's chest and severely lacerated the flesh and muscles of his arm. Dr. Cutler, who was sent for, had the victim conveyed to the Moruya Hospital, where he was attended. The lad has so far recovered that he was able to sit out on the verandah yesterday.
Mrs. W. Collett, senr., of Mungerarie, and her daughter, Miss Grace Collett, have come into town for a few months and will reside with Mr. and Mrs. E. Hawdon, of "Beverley."
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
