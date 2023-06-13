A 17-year-old son of Mr. A. J. Fenning, of Bateman's Bay, had a miraculous escape from death through a gun accident on Saturday last. The lad was out shooting, and in getting down an embankment slipped. The hammer evidently striking something caused the gun to fire. The charge grazed the boy's chest and severely lacerated the flesh and muscles of his arm. Dr. Cutler, who was sent for, had the victim conveyed to the Moruya Hospital, where he was attended. The lad has so far recovered that he was able to sit out on the verandah yesterday.