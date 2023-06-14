Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Moruya's cherished French pop-up bistro closes after four years of service

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On July 21, Moruya will reluctantly say "au revoir" to Elsa and Julian, the duo behind Chez Dominique. Picture via Elsa Marie Instagram
On July 21, Moruya will reluctantly say "au revoir" to Elsa and Julian, the duo behind Chez Dominique. Picture via Elsa Marie Instagram

Elsa Marie says the fare at Chez Dominique is not classically French.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.