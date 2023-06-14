Elsa Marie says the fare at Chez Dominique is not classically French.
"You wouldn't open a book and find what we cook," she said of the ever-changing set menu at the pop-up "Cave a Manger" in Moruya's art deco Air Raid Tavern.
On July 21, Moruya will say a reluctant farewell to Elsa, her partner Julian May and their small plates of flavoursome French food as they move to Europe, after four years of serving the south coast.
"People have said to me 'what are we going to do now?'
"It has been amazing how much people have wanted us to stay," Elsa said.
She said some eager diners have suggested starting a petition to convince the pair to stay in Moruya.
Originally from Brittany in western France, Elsa first discovered Moruya in 2015 when she began working at Old Mill Road BioFarm on a working visa.
Elsa met Julian in Sydney on the back of his two-year cooking tour through Europe and the pair quickly connected over their love of food.
The two briefly travelled and returned to Sydney in 2019.
"Because of COVID, we went back into the farming world. There's always work there."
She said produce farms in the Eurobodalla, like many other regional businesses, struggled during the pandemic, so they began volunteering their time and learning about the people, food and culture of the south coast.
As restrictions (slightly) lifted in 2020, they began offering pop-up dinners and residencies to local restaurants.
"We thought maybe Australians wouldn't like this very simple, homey cooking.
"When we started the private dinners, it made sense [to name it Chez Dominique]. It was a little homage to my mum's cooking."
Elsa and Julian made local produce the hero of each dish, highlighting fresh textures and allowing one or two flavours to simmer at the forefront.
"We've always thought the most important thing is the produce. It doesn't always have to be a big piece of steak or heaps of protein.
"Some chefs can overwork things, but we used a lot of vegetables which people seemed to enjoy."
After a nervous start, they found people of the south coast cherished their food: they didn't need to change a thing.
"People would call us to ask if we would cook at their house because they had a birthday or celebration or just they wanted to eat good food."
After a brief stint at Narooma's The Whale Inn, Chez Dominique (named after Elsa's mum) took up residency at the Air Raid Tavern.
Elsa and Julian had always planned on heading back to France, despite forming strong roots in Moruya and relishing in the lively farmer's markets, ideal weather and natural coastal beauty.
"We've been so lucky to meet so many incredible people. It's a nice feeling to be able to call this place home."
The duo is planning to visit the Basque Country and hunt for their "own little place in the countryside," not too dissimilar to their farm at Mogendoura.
Julian and Elsa will continue their tradition of catering to smaller groups and hope to open a French-style farm stay, inviting people to eat their food and enjoy their home.
Elsa is hoping everyone can enjoy their food one last time before leaving Moruya. Chez Dominique will operate on bookings-only basis with extra seatings on July 20 and 21.
Book your table at Moruya's pop-up French bistro, Chez Dominique at bistrochezdominique.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
