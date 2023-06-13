Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Detours in place for George Bass Drive 5-day closure

By Megan McClelland
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:41pm
Picture Google Earth
George Bass Drive will close for five days from Monday, June 19 while the Eurobodalla Shire Council works to remove overhanging tree branches.

