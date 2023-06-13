George Bass Drive will close for five days from Monday, June 19 while the Eurobodalla Shire Council works to remove overhanging tree branches.
The stretch of George Bass Drive between Broulee Road and Donnelly Drive near the Moruya Airport will be closed between June 19 and 23.
The council said critical works will be completed to ensure any trees leaning over the road are assessed and removed if necessary.
The road will be closed between 7am and 5pm each day to minimise the risk of trees and branches falling on the road and blocking road access in the future.
"All work will be done within the road reserve only. If any tree hollows are removed, they will be relocated and nesting boxes provided," the council spokesperson said.
Detours will be in place. For more information on roads and current works across the Eurobodalla, visit esc.nsw.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
