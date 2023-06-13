A Swift arrival? Australia in anticipation of the Eras Tour

In Australia, we're still waiting for word on when and where the "Midnight Rain" singer will pick to perform in our sun-kissed country. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

We don't need to tell Swifties that Taylor is a force to be reckoned with. The announcement of her Eras tour single-handedly broke the internet and took over America.

Meanwhile, in Australia, we're still waiting for word on when and where the "Midnight Rain" singer will pick to perform in our sun-kissed country. But if we can learn anything from our friends overseas, it's that getting tickets to her show will be a battle of the quickest and most dedicated.

In every one of her past tours, Taylor hasn't failed to come by Oz, routinely visiting Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane - at times also paying Adelaide and Perth a visit. However, fans are worried she may cut her Australian destinations even further for her next yet-to-be-confirmed venture down under, potentially only hitting Melbourne and Sydney.

While we're still in the dark down here in the southern hemisphere as to when and where Taylor would come on her Eras tour, we can speculate, manifest, and of course, listen to her discography in the meantime.

While we amp up for the inevitable competition that will be getting an Eras tour ticket, let's revisit some of the pop icon's legendary works, from Fearless to Midnights, so that if Taylor Swift announces an Australian tour, fans will be ready - with lyrics memorised and outfits well planned.

The eras of Taylor: Swift's incredible discography

In her nearly two-decade-long career, Taylor Swift has released 10 unique studio albums, two re-recorded versions of previous albums, five extended plays (EPs), and four albums featuring live performances. Her projects have had a significant impact on the country and pop music landscapes as a whole - and have cultivated one of the most die-hard fan bases of all time.

Fearless (2008)

Swift's sophomore album was not just influential for her career, but it also played a major role in bridging the gap between country and pop music. The album earned her Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, making her the youngest-ever solo artist to win the award at that time.

This project was also the first Taylor re-recorded, a significant move symbolising her strong belief in the importance of artists maintaining ownership of their own creative works.

Speak Now (2010)

This album was significant as Swift wrote all the songs by herself, a rarity in pop music. It debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was instantly commercially lucrative. It further solidified her status as a leading figure in music and showcased her thoughtful songwriting abilities.

Speak Now is the next album Taylor is in the process of re-recording, and according to her website, will be available as of July 7th, 2023.

Red (2012)

Red saw Swift incorporating more pop elements into her sound, and was well-received critically and commercially. It included the hit single "I Knew You Were Trouble" - a song that represented a significant shift towards pop.

In 2021, Taylor Swift re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version). The re-release included "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)", which was met with unanimous praise and became a career highlight for the artist.

1989 (2014)

This album marked Swift's official transition from country to pop. It produced three number-one singles in the US and won the Album of the Year at the 58th Grammy Awards.

Reputation (2017)

Following a series of public feuds and controversies, Swift released an album that represented a darker, edgier side of her music. The album allowed her to navigate the criticisms while demonstrating her artistic flexibility.

Folklore (2020)

In the midst of the pandemic, Swift surprised fans with a new indie-folk turn in her music. The album, made in collaboration with Aaron Dessner from The National and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, won her another Grammy for Album of the Year.

Midnights (2022)

Swift's most recent album only further cemented her as a beloved international icon. Returning to a primarily pop-centric sound, songs like "Snow on the Beach" and "Lavender Haze" have had fans in a frenzy. Swift's enduring talent for transforming personal experiences into universally relatable songs continues to be evident in this album.

The tracks from Midnights led Swift to significant success at award ceremonies and dominance on music charts. Upon its release in October 2022, the album's songs occupied all top 10 spots on the Billboard Singles chart, and at the American Music Awards (AMAs), Taylor won all six awards she was nominated for, including the prestigious Artist of the Year title.