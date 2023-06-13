A slice of Moruya's history has come full circle after the old 'Cheddar House' was blessed as the new Moruya Artisan Factory on June 8.
Sue Melotte and Rosemary Ryan took the dilapidated Cheddar House under their wing in 2017 after they relocated to south coast from Canberra.
Ms Melotte told the Bay Post in March 2023 that she saw the building's potential right away, and began advertising the historic factory as a short-term rental while musing over the idea of creating a craft brewery.
"My dad is a heritage architect so I grew up appreciating heritage buildings and I know you can't just let buildings like this sit to rot," she said.
The Moruya Artisan Factory encompasses the Quantum Brewery and GraniteTown Cafe. One day, Ms Melotte hopes she can return the building to its original purpose of processing cheese.
Councillors from the Eurobodalla Shire Council, Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher, chaplain David Thiem, Bunja Smith and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips ceremoniously opened the Moruya Artisan Factory in front of an excited audience.
READ MORE:
Ms Phillips said heritage buildings like the Hawdon Street factory reminded her of her upbringing on a Nowra dairy farm.
"To see this here is very special, and I think it will be special for generations to come," she said.
"It is beautiful to see this old milk factory restored. I think it will be a true meeting place and I'm really looking forward to coming back again."
Ms Phillips said the Quantum Brewery pale ale was her brew of choice.
"Congratulations Sue and Rosemary - you have made such a beautiful contribution to this community."
Ms Phillips and Cr Hatcher unveiled two plaques: one commemorating the opening of the Cheddar House in 1930 after decades as The Moruya Co-operative Butter and Cheese Factory and the other celebrating the new factory.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mat Hatcher said he was thrilled to watch the Moruya Artisan Factory grow after meeting Ms Melotte five years ago to discuss her plans.
"It's great to be part of the factory in some small way," he said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.