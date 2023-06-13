Jaylah Hancock-Cameron has scored a podium finish at the NSW XC Relay Championships, after recording the second-fastest split in the women's open division.
The 21-year-old from Broulee teamed up with Bankstown Sports athletes Lily Winward, Georgie Purcell and Ulladulla High School's Jessica Kann for the 4km relay event on Saturday, June 3.
The four young guns were up against Australia's best cross country runners, but Jaylah created a strong start for the team, completing her 4-kilometre leg in 13 minutes and 35 seconds.
Hancock-Cameron was beaten only by 27-year-old South African athlete Aynslee Van Graan, who clocked 4 kilometres in 13 minutes and 19 seconds in the championships event at Upjohn Park in Rydalmere.
A spokesperson for Athletics New South Wales said Jaylah remained with Aynslee early in the leg but eventually could not match her pace.
Kann rounded up her leg in 14 minutes and 51 seconds, while Winward and Purcell finished in just over 15 minutes.
The Bankstown Sports team landed themselves in third place, behind Run Crew and UTS Northern Suburbs.
There was no rest for Hancock after the relay championships as she prepared to jet off to Europe with 25 of Australia's best young runners in the Athletics Australia squad.
She competed in the 800m event in Geneva on June 10 and placed eleventh overall with a time of 2:04.
