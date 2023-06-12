Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay karateka Joselyn wins gold in Sydney championships

By Megan McClelland
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:19pm
Joselyn Humphries (left) took home four medals after a successful weekend at the Goshin Ryu National Karate Championship Tournament in Sydney. Picture supplied
Batemans Bay High School student Joselyn Humphries has proved herself as one to watch in the karate scene after the 16-year-old orange belt beat brown belt competitors for a championship win.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

