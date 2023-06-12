Batemans Bay High School student Joselyn Humphries has proved herself as one to watch in the karate scene after the 16-year-old orange belt beat brown belt competitors for a championship win.
Supported and trained by Darrell Bossley, Joselyn travelled to Sydney for the Goshin Ryu National Karate Championship Tournament on June 3.
She entered four different divisions which saw her sparring 17 and 18-year-old girls in higher grades and boys in the combined division.
Mr Bossley said Joselyn "jumped in the deep end" when she competed in two divisions of Kata, performing a series of martial arts movements.
The gloves came on for her first competition against other 16 and 17-year-old girls, in which she finished third.
Things stepped up a notch when she came second in the brown belt combined division.
Joselyn was the youngest competitor in the over 18s girls' orange and brown belt division, in which she practiced patience and skill to take home the gold medal.
Mr Bossley said the community at the Goshin Ryu Karate Association Club in Batemans Bay was very proud of Joselyn's stellar weekend of wins.
Joselyn trains with the Goshin Ryu Karate Association Club in the Bay Pavilions each Monday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm, learn more by contacting Darrell on 4478 1000.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
