The temperature in the Clyde RIver is currently 13.8 degrees and anglers are having success catching good-sized jewfish, bream, tailor and salmon.
This week's tides offer fantastic conditions for fishing, particularly for jewfish enthusiasts. The high tides occur in the afternoon, coinciding with the new moon on June 18, which happens to be a favourite time for jew fishing.
Inshore fishing has been exceptional, with snapper weighing around 4.5kg being the highlight. The most successful approach has been anchoring and using berley during the run-up tide.
READ MORE:
Offshore reefs are yielding abundant reef species, including morwong, pigfish, large leather jackets, sand flathead and sizable snapper.
South Broulee Beach (near the surf club) and the South Durras boat ramp have been hotspots for a variety of fish - anglers have had great success reeling in tailor, salmon, bream, drummer, and blackfish.
Game fishing has been incredibly fruitful with impressive catches of bluefin tuna weighing between 40 to 50kg.
These hauls came from about 50 kilometres east of Batemans Bay. There have also been hauls of yellowfin tuna being caught closer to Bermagui.
Montague Island has been seeing bountiful catches of snapper, morwong, and bonito. Anglers have reported successful hauls of these species around the island.
The upcoming weather forecast for the next week is favourable, with light winds and a slight south-easterly swell.
As the whale season begins, boaters in NSW are advised to exercise increased caution as whales begin their migration towards the warmer waters up north.
There have been a number of sightings all along the coastline. If you can't get out on the water, try whale watching from Broulee Island, Burrewarra Point at Guerilla Bay, Toragy Point at Moruya Heads or South Head at Batemans Bay.
Tip of the week: When fishing in clear waters, use light fishing line and make casts away from the boat to maximize your chances of success.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.