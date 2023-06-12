Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Jewie Josh serves up his tips and tricks for a week of fun fishing

By Jewie Josh
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week, Craig Lyttle finally accomplished his lifelong dream of catching a jewfish in the Clyde River.
This week, Craig Lyttle finally accomplished his lifelong dream of catching a jewfish in the Clyde River.

The temperature in the Clyde RIver is currently 13.8 degrees and anglers are having success catching good-sized jewfish, bream, tailor and salmon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.