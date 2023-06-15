Goodness Gravel
Mogo Ride
For the second year in a row, 'goodnessgravel' will invite hundreds of biking enthusiasts to the Eurobodalla to tackle 130 kilometres of gravel roads surrounding Mogo. Riders will take to Mogo State Forest, cross the Buckenbowra River and have a rest stop at Nelligen during this day of adventure. Book your spot or learn more at goodnessgravel.com.
Blues Season
Bondi Cigars
Narooma School of Arts' second instalment of their 'Blues Season' program will see the Bondi Cigars, one of Sydney's leading blues and roots bands, hit the stage at Narooma Kinema on Friday, June 16 for an unbeat, energetic night of music. Western Australian blues groover Jake Hoskins will support the Cigars. Get your tickets for $45 at events.humanitix.com.
Bay Theatre
The Sound of Music
The Bay Theatre Players are currently performing the iconic musical, 'The Sound of Music' until June 25 at the Batemans Bay playhouse on 33 Gregory Street. Hear unforgettable songs like 'My Favourite Things' and 'Do-Re-Mi' by Rodgers and Hammerstein and enjoy masterful acting from the Eurobodalla's best. Get your tickets at trybooking.com.
Self Defence
Free Classes
Area 61 CrossFit gym in Batemans Bay and Marymead are teaming up to offer free self defence classes for teenagers aged 12 to 17. Four sessions on June 15, 16, 22 and 23 will offer lessons in physical, emotional, verbal and online self defence to increase confidence, meet new people and build life skills with the help of local trainers. Sign up for free at eventbrite.com.au.
Fungi Feastival
Festival Fever
The south coast's inaugural Fungi Feastival kicks off on June 16 with a range of fungi-centric activities happening from Batemans Bay to Eden. Learn to grow your own mushrooms at the Tilba Mushroom Farm, go on a Truffle Hunt or relish in a fungi-inspired dinner. Learn more at fungifeastival.com.au.
Minga Bagan
Art Exhibiton
Walbunja-Yuin woman Natalie Bateman keeps cultural connection at the heart of all her works. From June 17 to July 16, her artworks will be collated in 'minga bagan' (mum's country) at The BAS Centre in Moruya. Dive into the Aboriginal culture of the Eurobodalla at this eye-opening exhibition. Learn more at thebas.com.au.
Jade Hurley
County Icon
Australian country and rock'n'roll music icon Jade Hurley is bringing his tour to Batemans Bay to relive his greatest hits including 'How I Lied', 'Down in the Riverina' and 'Another Saturday Night'. Don't miss this chance to see a legendary musician perform. Grab your tickets to his concert on Saturday, June 17 at baypavilions.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.