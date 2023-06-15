Area 61 CrossFit gym in Batemans Bay and Marymead are teaming up to offer free self defence classes for teenagers aged 12 to 17. Four sessions on June 15, 16, 22 and 23 will offer lessons in physical, emotional, verbal and online self defence to increase confidence, meet new people and build life skills with the help of local trainers. Sign up for free at eventbrite.com.au.