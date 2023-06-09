Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wagonga Inlet getting a shoreline overhaul

Updated June 9 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:07pm
An artists impression of the Wagonga Inlet shoreline once works are completed. Picture supplied.
The next phase of the Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project has begun, with preparation of the site for saltmarsh regeneration work, a jetty and boardwalk.

