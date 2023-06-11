Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'Help ever, hurt never': Moruya's Pam Hamory honoured with Order of Australia Medal

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 8:00am
Ms Hamory has been an unwavering presence in the Eurobodalla, supporting those in need through the Australian Red Cross and Moruya Rural Fire Service. Picture supplied
Pam Hamory has been many things in life: a primary school principal, natural medicine practitioner, firefighter, qualified rugby league referee, beekeeper, Red Cross representative, radio presenter and a college lecturer.

