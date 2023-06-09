One month after the Tuross Head Medical Centre announced the practice would close due to a severe shortage of GPs, the practice's owner has confirmed a new doctor will join the team.
Patients of the medical centre had been told to prepare for services to end in Tuross Head ahead of the imminent closure on July 31.
However, owner Dr Gurdeep Bagari announced on June 8 that his call for help had been answered, having secured an international doctor to provide services to the coastal community.
"Through collaboration and determination, we have made significant progress in addressing the challenges we faced, particularly the shortage of general practitioners in our rural area," Dr Bagari wrote on a Facebook.
"We are pleased to share that we have applied for an Area of Need position and initiated the visa process for a highly qualified doctor who will be joining our team from overseas."
The Area of Need Program, offered by the state government, is designed to provide "temporary assistance" to practices facing medical workforce shortages.
The program recruits qualified international medical graduates to eliminate the widespread shortage of doctors in rural areas like Tuross Head.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips told the Bay Post on June 6 she raised the issue of the centre's impending closure with the Minister for Health.
"I'm pleased that the Minister and the Primary Health Network are working directly with the practice to provide every assistance possible," Ms Phillips said.
She said the Tuross Head Medical Centre is a "prime example" of why Medicare needs to be strengthened.
"Attracting and retaining doctors for the long-term is one of our biggest challenges, and there is no single solution to this."
In his announcement on Facebook, Dr Bagari thanked Ms Phillips and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland for their support and said they were "instrumental" in the positive outcome.
Since Dr Bagari stated the centre would close, the 2023-24 Budget announced a $6.1 billion investment into primary healthcare.
A portion of the funding will be channelled to the Workforce Incentive Program Practice Stream which will provide incentives to practices to onboard nurses and Allied Health professionals.
$3.5 billion has been slated to triple bulk billing incentives for doctors, meaning GPs will be financially supported to provide free consultations.
Dr Bagari said the centre will work with recruitment agencies to attract and retain doctors and partner with "educational institutions" to provide opportunities for medical students.
"This journey has reaffirmed the strength and resilience of our community," Dr Bagari said.
"We have overcome challenges, and together, we will continue to thrive."
