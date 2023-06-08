Firefighters were called to a motel on Beach Road in Batemans Bay after receiving reports of a fire in the restaurant's kitchen on Thursday, June 8.
Fire & Rescue and the Rural Fire Service were called to the blaze at 3.30pm and worked to extinguish the fire for about 45 minutes.
A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the fire caused smoke and heat damage to the restaurant and second level of the motel.
The building was cleared of toxic smoke by about 5.30pm.
The spokesperson said no one was injured in the blaze.
