Fire engulfs kitchen restaurant at Batemans Bay motel on Beach Road

Updated June 9 2023 - 11:14am, first published 9:42am
Firefighters were called to kitchen restaurant blaze at a Beach Road motel on June 8. Picture file
Firefighters were called to a motel on Beach Road in Batemans Bay after receiving reports of a fire in the restaurant's kitchen on Thursday, June 8.

