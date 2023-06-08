Within New South Wales's RFS Headquarters in Sydney on June 6, six firefighters from Forestry Corporation were being briefed on the current fire emergency in Alberta, Canada, where they will be deployed for the next 42-days.
Amongst the six soon-to-be deployed personnel from Forestry Corporation was Eden's Jarod Addinsall - a specialists with a vast knowledge of experience ready to be applied in another country.
"I am really excited for the opportunity to travel to Canada and contribute to the firefighting campaign," Jarod said.
"I expect to learn a great deal, experience different forests and culture whilst helping Canadian communities through a very challenging time.
"I am grateful that FCNSW has provided us this opportunity to represent the business and my community abroad, it is a privilege that I do not take lightly," he said.
It is the second deployment of Australasian fire specialists to fly over to assist with containing the 416 uncontained blazes, with 220 fire specialists flying out last month.
This season more than 2,200 fires have burnt across 3.3 million hectares of land in Canada's wildfire emergency.
Media and Communications officer for Forestry Corporation Matt Deans said there are 49 personnel deploying today, with 28 from the Rural Fire Service, 10 from National Parks and Wildlife Service, six from Forestry Corporation, four from Fire and Rescue NSW, and one from NSW State Emergency Service.
"They know the Australian conditions well, given Forestry manages softwood plantations across Australia, [and] there's great experience in terms of conifers and how they react in fire situations.
"So all that knowledge is going over there to Canada and assisting, given the Canadian fire agencies did such a great job in supporting Australia during the 2019/2020 fire season over here.
"Repay the favour, so they say."
Forestry Corporation firefighters being sent abroad this week include Vince Bolton from Grafton, Jamie Harris from Wauchope, Jarod Addinsall from Eden, Anthony Post from Tumut, Dave Anderson from Bathurst, and Matt Model from Bonny Hills.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
