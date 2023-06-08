"He was a good sort," said Trish Wheeler (nee Simmons), when asked why 17-year-old Brian stood out to her in a crowd of young men on the Manly ferry in the early 1960s.
The pair grew up in neighbouring suburbs in Western Sydney and met through a mutual friend.
Brian's career in the navy started when he was 17 and Trish became a hairdresser upon leaving school.
Long shifts, interstate transfers and night watches threatened to put roadblocks in their relationship, but Brian remained dedicated to Trish.
The first roadblock came when Brian was told he couldn't leave his base in Sydney on the night of their engagement party.
But Brian wasn't having it. He called his best man who "cut the wire", jailbreaking him from the base.
"We had the party and he had me back by two o'clock for the next watch."
His next battle came one year later, when his commanding officers told him he would be transferred from Sydney to Melbourne.
"I told them, 'I have a wedding to go to' and they said 'sorry, you're going to the Flinders Naval Depot'."
"So I told them, 'bad luck'."
Luckily, Brian was given one week of leave after his wedding for the pair to enjoy a honeymoon in the Blue Mountains.
They married at St John's Church in Parramatta on June 22, 1963.
After a week of newly-wedded bliss, Brian was back on deck.
"I took Trish back to Sydney and knocked on the front door of her mothers' place and I said 'here's your daughter back - I'm off!'"
As you'd expect, Trish's mother wasn't too happy.
Heartfelt letters kept the two connected when apart. They began travelling Australia together as Brian was transferred to Darwin.
"In the first two years of our marriage, I was out all the time. But after that, wherever I went, I took Trish with me," he said.
It would be six years before Andrew entered their lives.
"We adopted our eldest son in Melbourne...we thought we would never have one," said Trish.
Trish and Brian were heartbroken over the loss of their first two children, but Andrew brought some luck to the growing family.
"Eleven months later, I gave birth to Jamie."
Brian said their shared heartache, including the loss of their 23-year-old daughter, Kimberley, only made them stronger.
"Things happen in life that makes you get together and you have to [help] each other, especially when you lose kids. That binds you," Brian said.
After decades of bustling city life, they retired to Durras North in the 1990s and turned their efforts to a bed and breakfast, 'Portholes', named after the houses' three iconic porthole windows.
As they eased into retirement and discovered the south coast community, Brian and Trish got involved with the local bowling clubs, Batemans Bay RSL Women's Auxiliary and RSL Sub-Branch in Batemans Bay.
Brian's passion and dedication to the navy led him to become president of the RSL Sub-Branch.
"I must've done something right because they stuck me in for an OAM!"
Brian was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in January 2022 for his services to veterans and their families.
Brian and Trish will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by family in Auckland, New Zealand.
