Road closed and one man dead after Tomakin crash

One man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the South Coast.
A truck and a sedan crashed at the corner of Tomakin Road and Dunns Creek Road, Mogo around 12.30pm on June 7.
The driver of the sedan - a man believed to be aged in his 60s - died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The male truck driver was not injured and taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing.
Tomakin Road remains closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route and avoid the area.
Inquiries are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The intersection has gained a reputation as a hazard in recent years after multiple crashes: three in 2017, one in 2018 and, famously, former Bega MP Andrew Constance crashed there in 2012.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.