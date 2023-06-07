Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Road closed and one man dead after Tomakin crash

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closed and one man dead after Tomakin crash
Road closed and one man dead after Tomakin crash

One man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.