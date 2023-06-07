Long weekend chill on the way for south coast

This King's Birthday long weekend is set to be a cool one on the south coast.
Minimum temperatures are predicted to drop into the single digits across the region.
Overnight temps will be the ones to watch, and some inland areas might catch a bit of morning frost.
Forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology are also warning of strong winds, primarily on Friday (June 9).
READ MORE:
Across the board, a handful of showers are likely on Thursday (June 8), but any rain is expected to clear up by Friday, and conditions will likely remain mostly sunny for the long weekend.
We can expect a blustery Friday on the south coast, with winds of up to 40km/h during the morning around Nowra and the Bay and Basin.
Areas around Ulladulla can also expect some wind, more likely to be around 20 to 25km/h.
Those windy conditions are set to ease by Saturday morning.
Further south, areas from Batemans Bay to Narooma are forecast to have comparatively calm conditions all weekend.
Forecast daytime temperatures are shaping up to hit tops of 18 or 19 degrees in all our coastal centres over the long weekend.
READ MORE:
For the keen boaters, marine forecasts are predicting seas of 1-2 metres on the Illawarra coast and the Batemans coast.
Expect westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots, which will ease during the evening.
Mostly sunny conditions out on the water are set to last through Friday, and into the long weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.