Mystery Bay's queen of embroidery will have works displayed at Narooma Gallery

Updated June 7 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 10:42am
Mystery Bay's Audrey Jean Coxhill will have her works displayed at the Narooma Gallery from June 15. Picture by Joanne Junor
Mystery Bay's most celebrated artist, Audrey Jean Coxhill, will have her vibrant embroidered artworks displayed at the Narooma Gallery's 'A Stitch In Time' exhibition from June 15.

