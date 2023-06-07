Mystery Bay's most celebrated artist, Audrey Jean Coxhill, will have her vibrant embroidered artworks displayed at the Narooma Gallery's 'A Stitch In Time' exhibition from June 15.
For 11 days, lovers of art can witness the meticulous, colourful hand-crafted embroidery and textiles created by Coxhill, who draws inspiration from European culture.
The exhibition offers a rare chance for people to view her sumptuous collection.
Ms Coxhill's affair with art began on a trip to Europe in 1986, where she learnt about ancient Egypt, the Renaissance and Celtic and Medieval arts.
The exhibition will feature hundreds of her artworks, including a 20-metre-long replica of the Bayeux Tapestry.
Each piece is carefully designed and drawn before she brings it to life with meticulous and colourful stitching.
Joanne Junor, a professional photographer, met Audrey in a craft group after moving to Mystery Bay in 2021.
Ms Junor said she was amazed by the detail and knew she wanted to create a portrait of Audrey with her works.
In Ms Junor's portrait of Ms Coxhill, who continues to grow her collection in her 80s, she sits like a queen surrounded by all her beautiful creations.
"I knew we had created something special and, I realised it would mean a lot to Audrey if she could have an exhibition of her work.
"Her collection needs to be seen," Joanne said.
'A Stitch in Time', will open with morning tea at 10.30am on June 15 at Narooma Gallery at 92 Campbell Street. The gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm.
Learn more about the exhibition at naroomaschoolofarts.com.au.
