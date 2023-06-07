Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

3B Nicholas Grove, Rosedale

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
June 7 2023 - 10:30am
Spacious and secluded
Spacious and secluded

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 3B Nicholas Grove, Rosedale
  • $1,400,000
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate Pty Ltd 4471 6444
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

This fantastic property will instantly appeal to buyers looking for a functional and versatile home in a private and tranquil setting.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

