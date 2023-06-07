Spacious and secluded

This fantastic property will instantly appeal to buyers looking for a functional and versatile home in a private and tranquil setting.
The enormous open-plan living area draws the family to the kitchen and is the heart of the home. It includes a lounge/dining space with high windows and large sliding doors which open to front and back verandahs. As a result, the whole living area has an abundance of natural light and enjoys a lovely breeze.
"It's a really great family home," said Peter Asbury, real estate agent. "It has lots of room and is positioned in a great location."
The property boasts four generous sized bedrooms all with built-ins. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with sliding doors providing access to a small balcony overlooking the front garden.
The main bathroom is well positioned to service the other bedrooms.
There is extensive storage space, with cupboards in the hallway, the laundry, and in the additional storage room downstairs with backdoor access to the yard. Another bedroom or hobby room is also located downstairs, with a third bathroom. Access to this area can be from the large garage, internally or via a separate entrance.
Enter this well-loved family home, set on 5.789 square metres, and experience the ambience this large holding has to offer.
