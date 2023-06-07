Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya CBD speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h to improve pedestrian safety

Updated June 7 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 10:17am
From June 19, a 30-kilometre per hour speed limit will be enforced on Church Street and Queen Street in Moruya. Picture via Google Maps
From June 19, speed limits on Church Street and Queen Street in Moruya will be reduced to 30 kilometres per hour.

