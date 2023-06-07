From June 19, speed limits on Church Street and Queen Street in Moruya will be reduced to 30 kilometres per hour.
A spokesperson from Transport for NSW said on Monday, June 5 that the speed limit reduction comes after the same speed limit was introduced on Shore and Ford streets in late 2021.
"Increasing the pedestrian safe zone in the Moruya town centre will provide a safe and welcoming place for visitors and locals to shop," the spokesperson said.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's manager of technical services Thomas Franzen said the speed limit reduction is part of the council's 2019-2022 Road Safety Plan.
"Vehicles travelling at 30 kilometres per hour as opposed to 40 kilometres per hour will stop eight metres earlier," Mr Franzen said.
"If a collision did take place between a vehicle and pedestrian the risk of it being a fatality is slashed to 10 per cent at this lower speed."
He said the reduction "complements other initiatives" recently installed throughout Moruya.
Electronic message boards will be installed two weeks prior to inform motorists of the upcoming changes.
