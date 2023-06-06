Mrs. Ryan, proprietoress of the Bateman's Bay boarding house is reported to have purchased the adjoining property from Mrs. Austin and intends extending her already commodious premises on to that site.
A strange happening is reported from Bateman's Bay. On Tuesday the ferryman was called from the northern side of the river for passengers. On reaching his destination on an incoming tide, the ferryman took a pair of jinkers, team of horses and the driver on board the punt, but when attempting to draw out into the stream found that the punt was fast on a bed of sand, despite the fact that the tide was flowing in and only five minutes had elapsed from time of arrival to attempted departure. It took eight men to lever the vessel afloat again. The occurrence is attributed to a sudden drawback of water.
On Sunday last a mixed team of Bega golfers visited Moruya and played a return match on the local links. Under the captaincy of Mr. R. Somerset, Moruya proved the superior.
Prior to the commencement of play the visitors were entertained at a sumptuous dinner at Adams' Adelaide Hotel.
On Tuesday Mr. J. Green, of Mantle Hill, received the sad news that his mother, Mrs. John Green, who resided with her daughter in Sydney, had passed away the previous evening at the age of 77 years. The deceased, who was a daughter of the late Mr. William Thomas, was a native of Moruya. She married Mr. John Green, who met his death some years ago through an accident in the late Mr. Edward Coman's sawmill at Punkalla.
With her husband and family she had continuously resided in the district for nearly 70 years, after which she went to live with her daughters in Sydney.
Two of her sons, Messrs. Albert and Ambrose, pre-deceased her a few years ago. Many of the oldest residents in Moruya will remember her many excellent qualities, which the pioneers of those days fully appreciated. She was a splendid example of the old stock who endured many hardships during the early days of the colony, being a hard-working and industrious type. Many stories are recounted of her fearlessness and daring with horses, she, with her sister, Mrs. C. Constable, being considered two of the best horsewomen in those parts. ... Left to mourn a fond and devoted mother are Messrs. John (Moruya), William (Eden), James (New Zealand), Samuel (Sydney) and Misses C. and N. Green (Sydney).
Advertisement: WANTED. RABBIT, FOXES, WALLABY other Skins in any quantity. Particulars on application to R. WHITTAKER, Cooper's Hotel, Moruya.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
