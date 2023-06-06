A strange happening is reported from Bateman's Bay. On Tuesday the ferryman was called from the northern side of the river for passengers. On reaching his destination on an incoming tide, the ferryman took a pair of jinkers, team of horses and the driver on board the punt, but when attempting to draw out into the stream found that the punt was fast on a bed of sand, despite the fact that the tide was flowing in and only five minutes had elapsed from time of arrival to attempted departure. It took eight men to lever the vessel afloat again. The occurrence is attributed to a sudden drawback of water.