100 years ago: Ferry beached by tide

June 7 2023
The Batemans Bay punt ferry, which ran aground during the tide in June of 1923. Picture supplied.
The Batemans Bay punt ferry, which ran aground during the tide in June of 1923. Picture supplied.

Mrs. Ryan, proprietoress of the Bateman's Bay boarding house is reported to have purchased the adjoining property from Mrs. Austin and intends extending her already commodious premises on to that site.

