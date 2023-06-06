As some of us pull out our heaters or stock up on firewood, some young people in the Eurobodalla are facing a cold, wet winter without a roof over their heads.
And as the cost of living swells, the possibility of buying or even renting a house becomes more difficult to imagine for those aged 18 to 24.
Each year, more than 200 young people facing homelessness turn to organisations like Campbell Page for support, some as young as 12 years of age.
Anne Hodge from the not-for-profit organisation says "hidden homelessness" is becoming increasingly dangerous and prevalent on the south coast.
"People don't recognise they are living in insecure circumstances. Young people may be staying at a friend's home, but those circumstances can change very quickly," she said.
To help combat homelessness, Blackshaw Coastal in Batemans Bay has launched its winter appeal in partnership with Campbell Page.
Owner of Blackshaw Coastal, Pat Jameson said her team are calling on the community and local businesses to donate whatever they can to support people in need.
READ MORE:
"Homelessness is such a big problem and it has been for a long time. So we thought, 'what could we do to help the community?'"
Ms Jameson has seen first-hand how the rising costs of living are affecting people in the Eurobodalla.
"People's mortgages go up, the rent goes up and everybody has less to spend at the shops...it all goes around and around.
"Even people who own homes or are renting could be finding it difficult. It's a tough time for everybody."
Ms Hodge said that homelessness is extending into families or to individuals who are not normally vulnerable. She estimates 700 people are living without stable accommodation in the Eurobodalla.
"We're seeing families who would normally be in a position of security that are now very insecure."
"You think of Batemans Bay as a lucky place and an easy place to live, but behind closed doors, there are people struggling," said Ms Jameson.
In just a few days, the team at Blackshaw Coastal has received donations of jumpers, shoes, blankets, toothbrushes and canned food which will be given to those in need across the south coast.
"I know that local businesses are always getting asked for [donations]. But even if it is one thing, even one can of soup, it all adds up," Ms Jameson said.
Ms Hodge said a donation as small as a blanket, socks, long-life milk or soup could have a direct impact on a person's safety, security and comfort.
"Food security is a big issue, so there is always a need for non-perishable items," she said.
Ms Hodge said local charities are currently struggling to supply blankets as winter sets in.
She said that if anyone is struggling or facing homelessness, they should reach out to Campbell Page: "Reach out for support early - there are services and supports available to you."
Blackshaw Coastal's winter appeal is launching as another interest rate rise was announced in early June, which will put more pressure on those renting or paying mortgages.
Ms Jameson said the team is on the lookout for men's toiletries, non-perishable food and winter clothing.
Do you have a donation? Visit Blackshaw Coastal at 1A Orient Street, Batemans Bay to drop off your donations before June 30.
If you need support, call Campbell Page Youth Services on 0490 436 261.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.