Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

'People who weren't hurting are hurting now': Blackshaw Coastal launches Winter Appeal

Updated June 6 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronte Morton, Pat Jameson and Lisa Carnall of Blackshaw Coast need your help to tackle homelessness in the Eurobodalla. Picture by Megan McClelland
Bronte Morton, Pat Jameson and Lisa Carnall of Blackshaw Coast need your help to tackle homelessness in the Eurobodalla. Picture by Megan McClelland

As some of us pull out our heaters or stock up on firewood, some young people in the Eurobodalla are facing a cold, wet winter without a roof over their heads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.