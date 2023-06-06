Knitting Nannas in the MUD [Milton Ulladulla Districts] won't have the "wool pulled over their eyes" when it comes to the most famous tree on the South Coast - Big Spotty.
Group members yesterday [Monday, June 5], as part of World Environment Day, staged a peaceful "wrap around" event at the tree's base.
Knitting Nannas want to make sure Big Spotty is given the protection it deserves.
However, "the majestic forest of tall spotted gums where Big Spotty lives" has been identified for logging.
This is in Compartment 50A of the North Brooman State Forest west of Termeil on the South Coast, between Ulladulla and Batemans Bay.
Logging was due to start in September this year, but the Forestry Corporation has recently announced it is delaying logging from September 2023 to the middle of 2024.
Knitting Nanna's spokesperson, Dr Larraine Larri, said the move was made to "take the heat out of the issue".
"Our Nannas, however, will not have the wool pulled over our eyes," Dr Larri said.
"Locals are alarmed, as they know the logging schedule can be changed at any time.
"Our Nanna's objective is to raise awareness about the need to make Compartment 50A a state forest 'Preserved Forest Area'. This would mean that no logging whatsoever can occur in the spotted gum forest around Big Spotty."
On World Environment Day, an intrepid team of around 20 Knitting Nannas representing "loops" from Newcastle, Sydney, Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla headed into Compartment 50A.
They were guided by a local Aboriginal woman, Takesa Frank, a founding member of the Brooman State Forest Conservation Group.
Takesa greeted them and her Acknowledgement to Country was in a traditional language.
They then wrapped Big Spotty and the surrounding native forest "with Nanna love".
"The Nannas had some crafty tools up our sleeves including a 12 metre woollen crocheted ribbon in the Nanna's favourite colours - yellow, black and red," Dr Larri said.
"Our Nanna colours symbolise sunflowers, love hearts, solidarity with Lock the Gate and First Nations peoples represented."
Big Spotty is a giant spotted gum, 72 metres high, and with a girth of 12 metres.
Big Spotty may be the tallest and oldest spotted gum in the world.
Dated at around 500 years old, Big Spotty was a sapling when Leonardo Da Vinci was painting the Mona Lisa, and already 100 years old when the Dutch made landfall on the Cape York Peninsula in 1606.
*Information supplied
Knitting Nannas is an international "disorganisation" where people come together to ensure that the country's land, air and water are preserved for our children and grandchildren.
They sit, knit, plot, have a yarn and a cuppa, and bear witness to the war against the greedy, short-sighted corporations that are trying to rape our land and divide our communities.
Knitting Nannas are non-party politics - they "annoy all politicians equally".
