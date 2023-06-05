Marine Rescue Batemans Bay have had a busy month with nine rescues recorded from May compared to just one each in Narooma and Eden.
Across the broader network, the volunteers took part in 252 rescue missions in May, returning 398 people safely to shore.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said volunteers were kept busy assisting boaters on the state's waterways.
"Despite heading into the cooler months our units right across the state have seen a large number of rescues, over 250 in May alone," Mr Barrell said.
"It is a reminder for boaters how important it is that they check their equipment before they get out on the water and that they take all the right safety precautions."
Mr Barrell said a majority of rescues related to mechanical issues, while some of the rescues off Batemans Bay included a boat taking on water and another on fire.
"Disappointingly many of the incidents were avoidable like running out of fuel, flat batteries and mechanical/engine issues," he said.
The cooling weather conditions all pose another concern.
"When boaters breakdown and become disabled in the colder water, it does increase the risk of an incident becoming more serious.
"With so many rescues seen through May were are urging boaters to make sure that they do check the conditions before they head out and that they check their vessel," he said.
He praised the 5,497 boaters who Logged on and off their outings.
"Through May we saw just under five-and-a-half thousand Log Ons and Log Offs over our free Marine Rescue app or over the VHF marine radio," Commissioner Barrell said.
"It is so important that boaters take the opportunity and take advantage of our service to Log On because we know it saves lives and if you do breakdown and don't return as planned rescue crews will start looking for you."
