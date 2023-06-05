Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nine rescues in May for Batemans Bay Marine Rescue

Updated June 6 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 40-foot yacht was safely towed in after catching fire off the Batemans Bay coast in May. Picture video grab.
A 40-foot yacht was safely towed in after catching fire off the Batemans Bay coast in May. Picture video grab.

Marine Rescue Batemans Bay have had a busy month with nine rescues recorded from May compared to just one each in Narooma and Eden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.