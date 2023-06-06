Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bay Tigers gearing up for final five rounds with "quiet confidence", coach says

Updated June 6 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We knew it would be a challenge going up against some experienced players, but we went in with the right attitude," said Bay Tigers coach Brenden Fernley. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
"We knew it would be a challenge going up against some experienced players, but we went in with the right attitude," said Bay Tigers coach Brenden Fernley. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

As the Group 16 season approaches the second half, the Batemans Bay Tigers are preparing to reach their peak performance in the hopes of making the semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.