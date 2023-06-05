The speed limit on the Princes Highway north of Narooma will be reduced later this month to improve safety.
The existing 50-kilometre per hour speed limit will be extended 370 metres to the north to reduce risk for motorists approaching the Hillcrest Avenue intersection and Narooma township.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the speed limit was reviewed after receiving requests from the community and nearby residents.
"The review looked at the roadside environment on the approach to Narooma, which includes access to a farm and an intersection," they said.
"The extended speed zone will improve safety for road users by increasing the time motorists have to slow down to react to the changing traffic conditions, and improve visibility for vehicles turning in and out of Hillcrest Avenue."
New speed limit signs will be installed on Monday, June 19 and message boards will be installed one week before the speed reduction is implemented.
Members of the community can sign up to receive updates on speed limit changes at saferroadsnsw.com.au.
The speed limit change comes after a man died just 10 kilometres north of Narooma after a two-vehicle crash on May 25.
