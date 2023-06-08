IRB Championships
Broulee Boat Races
Broulee will host the fourth race in the NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat carnival on June 10 and 11. More than 400 competitors will race in teams of three, simulating real-life rescues and practicing life-saving skills. Bring the family down to Broulee from 9am and stick around for live music at the clubhouse from 8pm on June 10.
Fundraiser Film
At Narooma Kinema
The Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary is holding their next fundraising event at 1.30 on June 11 at Narooma Kinema. Tickets to the screening of 'The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry', a new film adapted from a 2012 novel, are $20 with nibbles and drinks available. This feel-good film is sure to keep you warm on a wintry Sunday afternoon. Book your ticket by calling 4476 2352.
Book Fair
Regional Botanic Gardens
Another June long weekend, another second-hand book fair at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens! From 10am on June 10 and 11, head to the gardens to peruse through piles of books, CDs, DVDs, records and other treasures, and be sure to donate some of your own. All money raised will go directly to projects at the gardens. Learn more by calling 4474 7471.
Abba's Back!
No. 1 Abba Tribute Show
'ABBASBACK' is performing at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Sunday, 11 June at 2pm. The performance has been voted Australia's number one tribute show, using rich harmonies, soaring guitars and iconic piano riffs to emulate ABBA's world-famous songs. Get your tickets to hear songs like 'Mamma Mia', 'Waterloo' and 'The Winner Takes It All' at this energetic show at baypavilions.com.au.
Woodwork Show
Artisan Exhibition
Love beautifully crafted timber? The annual Tilba Woodwork Show will return for its 27th exhibition on June 10 and 11, displaying locally handcrafted toys, serving platters, jewellery boxes and so much more. Come watch wood turners at work and vote for your favourite item at the Exhibition Hall. Entry is $2 for adults, free for under 16s.
Show & Shine
Vintage Motor Meet
Long Beach will host its inaugural 'Show and Shine' on Sunday, June 11 from 10am. In partnership with the Braidwood Car Club and Classic Vintage Motor Club Eurobodalla, Sandy Place at Long Beach will transform into a mecca of cars, bikes and utes. Learn more by getting in touch with the Long Beach community at lbca@longbeach.org.au.
Eco Workshop
Art Session in Moruya
Local textile artist Sue Barford will share her knowledge working with eco-friendly materials to immortalise botanics into print. Those who love exploring art mediums and using botanicals in art will love this three-hour session at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre on Saturday, June 10 at 12.30pm. Book your ticket at thebas.com.au.
