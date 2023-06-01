Fungi on the menu as Feastival approaches

Florabel in Eden is hosting a Truffle and Mushroom Tapas night on Saturday June 24. The menu includes mushroom, brie and burnt sage bruschetta; mushroom gyozas; truffle infused Spanish tortilla; garlic beans with truffle salt; mushroom vol-au-vent with shaved truffle; and truffle cheesecake.



Il Passaggio modern Italian restaurant in Bermagui will be hosting a fungi themed dinner on Saturday July 1 with Fungi Feastival's keynote speaker, ecologist and fungi author Alison Pouliot. Dinner will be a four-course set menu highlighting produce of the region. From local truffles to delicate mushrooms, Il Passaggio will provide an evening that will astound your taste buds.





The Dromedary Hotel in Central Tilba will continue to cook their delicious pasta with mushrooms, herbs and Crème Fraiche. The Drom are also hosting a special three-course fungi dinner on Tuesday July 11. The Drom's chefs will be using locally grown mushrooms and truffles alongside other fungi-based ingredients.