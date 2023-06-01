Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Fungi on the menu as Feastival approaches

Updated June 1 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:23pm
Black truffle pizza made with local truffles by the Il Passaggio team in Bermagui.
The future is fungi and the future of food is fungi-fueled, according to the organisers of the South Coast's Fungi Feastival.

Local News

