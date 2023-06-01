Fungi on the menu as Feastival approaches

The future is fungi and the future of food is fungi-fueled, according to the organisers of the South Coast's Fungi Feastival.
They want everyone to taste the wonder of fungi.
READ MORE:
The Feastival is promoting the taste sensation of 'Fungi on the Menu' from June 16 to July 16 at restaurants, cafes and eateries from Batemans Bay to Eden.
Mushrooms and truffles are enjoyed by vegans, vegetarians, omnivores and especially 'foodies', in a wide range of dishes from cheese to ice-cream, pasta to pizza, and ragu to risotto.
As a part of the Feastival, there will be four fungi-themed dinners:
For more information on Fungi Feastival or to book a fungi themed dinner visit fungifeastival.com.au/food
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.