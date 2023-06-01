An estimated 3000 homes across the south coast will be eligible for expanded satellite NBN services from Thursday (June 1).
Following a trial of the technology called Sky Muster Plus, which tested uncapped satellite broadband, the service is now being rolled out across all regional and rural areas.
The new Sky Muster Plus is set to provide unmetered data and speeds of up to 100mbps.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips welcomed the internet upgrade for the local area, adding that thousands would be eligible.
"Today's announcement is fantastic news for the locals who rely on satellite broadband to stay connected and informed," she said,
"I would encourage anyone currently on a satellite or ADSL plan to contact their service provider to see if they can upgrade their plan.
"3000 more homes in Gilmore will now be able to access unmetered satellite broadband. This is fantastic news, because the data will be uncapped, and the speeds will be higher."
Sky Muster Plus was trialled earlier this year in 10,000 Australian homes.
Among the key findings were faster internet speeds, particularly in the evening.
The uncapping of Sky Muster Plus is happening alongside continued expansion and upgrades to other NBN services, including fixed wireless transmission and full-fibre connections.
The federal government is spending more than $2.4 billion on various NBN upgrades.
