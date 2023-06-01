Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Tennis Club gearing up for South Coast Open

Updated June 1 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:22am
Around 200 players are expected to take part in the South Coast Open tennis tournament next weekend. File Picture.
Time is running out to get your entries in for the 2023 South Coast Tennis open tournament.

