Time is running out to get your entries in for the 2023 South Coast Tennis open tournament.
Scheduled to run along the long weekend June 9-12, entries close at midnight on Friday, June 2.
Organisers said this tournament has a longstanding history of success, and it has become the South Coast's most prominent tennis event of the year.
With singles and doubles events for both men, women and juniors the club has already had an influx of about 120 entries.
They are expecting around 200 players to take part with masses of family and friends cheering them on court-side.
The event is being hosted at the Batemans Bay Tennis Club in partnership with Tennis Australia and offers an AMT (Australian Money Tournament), which serves as a stepping stone to the Australian Pro Tour, allowing participants to earn prize money and Australian Ranking Points. In addition, players of any skill level are welcome to participate in any of the other fifteen events across the three divisions.
The club canteen will be offering a selection of mouth-watering options, including its renowned cakes, slices, and other delicious treats.
For more information or to register for the tournament, please visit the Batemans Bay Tennis Club website at www.batemansbaytennis.com.au
The tournament will go ahead at the Batemans Bay Tennis Club located at 1 Hanging Rock Place.
