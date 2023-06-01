Night roadworks for highway at Batemans Bay

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Princes Highway between Old Princes Highway and Cranbrook Road, Batemans Bay.
Workers will be in the area resealing the Princes Highway to improve the safety and resilience of the network.
Work will take place weeknights from June 5 until June 16, weather permitting.
To minimise impact the community, work will be carried out between 7pm and 4am.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
There may be the intermittent use of detours around the Princes Highway to allow for work to take place.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
