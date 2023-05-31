Two Narooma High School students have been recognised for their potential, passion and ability at the 2023 Proudly Public Awards night at Sydney's Town Hall.
The ceremony, which celebrated more than 700 public school students from across the state, highlighted the excellence of Narooma High's Jahzarra Moreton-Kincaid and Kymiah Stewart who both received scholarships on Monday, May 29.
The "Connected Communities Scholarship" supports high school students to invest in education expenses such as computers, sports and performing arts.
The scholarships are also designed to help public school students achieve their goals by breaking the barriers created by social and economic disadvantages.
Department of Education's Murat Dizdar said the scholarships would reward deserving students who have suffered hardship.
"Behind many of these awards are extraordinary stories of resilience and a commitment to learning against the odds, especially during the pandemic, bushfires and floods," he said.
The Public Education Foundation launched the scholarship program in 2009 and has since funded $8.5 million to more than 3000 students. The Connected Communities Scholarship is just one of many scholarships offered by the foundation.
"I am proud of our students, teachers and leaders who have attained scholarships," Mr Dizdar said.
"It is their efforts that create the extraordinary public education system we have in NSW, one that believes in the individual no matter your postcode and as part of its DNA is determined that every individual connects, succeeds and thrives in public schools."
Jahzarra and Kymiah joined 27 other high school students in receiving a Connected Communities Scholarship.
