Broulee's biggest grocery store is open for business under the banner of FoodWorks.
The team, led by business partners Iain Dainford and Paul Zonneveld, opened doors to the store at 7am on Wednesday, May 31 to the delight of locals.
Mr Dainford said the 440 square metre business, which offers customers a range of delicatessen items that have never before been available in Broulee, is already attracting a range of customers.
"From Malua Bay down to Moruya, there's really nowhere you can get a quick lunch," he said.
"There are a couple of takeaways like the servo at Tomakin, but here you can come and grab lunch and buy a sandwich or wrap from the deli."
Mr Dainford said the "grab and go" section was front-and-centre in the plans to build a FoodWorks in Broulee.
Train St Central builder and developer Lee Louttit of P & L Louttit Total Construction Services said the store was "smashed" from 7am with schoolkids, parents and tradesmen coming to see Broulee's new grocery store.
"It's wonderful for the community," she said.
"I know we've got IGA [Tomakin] not far away, but this is ideal for people in surrounding areas.
"People are so excited that they can just walk [from home] - and kids can jump on their bikes and ride down."
She said Mr Dainford and Mr Zonneveld approached her to establish the grocery store, which would round out the final stages of Train St Central's construction.
Ms Louttit said there are three more commercial units yet to be sold in the mixed-use development and more carspaces will be added to the development.
"We're hoping to get a café or restaurant in the [units]," she said, "there is potential for an alfresco dining area".
Among FoodWorks' first customers was a Broulee mum and worker at Train St Central, whose kids rushed into the store when it opened.
"It's pretty handy when you don't have anything for lunch at work and handy when the kids are just across the road at St Peter's and need some lunch," she said.
Local tradesmen were eyeing the deli's range of pastries, desserts, ready-made meals and sandwiches.
Mr Dainford said he was relieved the dust had settled after a manic final day of stocking shelves.
"Everything came in at once yesterday. In one day they received all the stock for freezers, fridges, deli, fruit and vegetables...it was a panicked two hours for everyone.
"I couldn't believe how well everyone worked together."
From May 31, FoodWorks will also sell beer, wine and spirits.
In the face of rising prices of food essentials, Dr Dainford says customers can still find bargains: "We run specials each week which are great value but I think the overall value it is pretty good. We're on par with IGA's prices."
"The convenience to be able to come and grab those few little things is great for Broulee.
"The area certainly needs it."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
