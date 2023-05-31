Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eden to host first STAND UP Multicultural Youth Conference

Updated May 31 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speakers at the inaugural STAND UP Multicultural Conference include Yen Erikson (left), Bianca Elmir (centre) and Chum Ehelepola (right). Picture supplied.
Speakers at the inaugural STAND UP Multicultural Conference include Yen Erikson (left), Bianca Elmir (centre) and Chum Ehelepola (right). Picture supplied.

More than 80 young people from all across southern NSW will travel to Eden for the first every STAND UP Multicultural Youth Conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.