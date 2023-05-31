More than 80 young people from all across southern NSW will travel to Eden for the first every STAND UP Multicultural Youth Conference.
The inaugural conference is an opportunity for young people aged 16 to 25 to take part in a full day conference aimed at combating racism and prejudice and empowering young culturally and linguistically diverse leaders.
The June 30 conference will include talks from keynote speakers from different industries including comedian and 2015 Young Person's Human Rights Award Medalist Yen Erikson, star of hit TV series The Newsreader and comedy series Preppers Chum Ehelepola and boxer and youth worker Bianca Elmir.
"Opportunities for multicultural young people to get together like these are awesome and I'm sure we will have a great time, sharing stories, reflecting on the world, exploring wicked problems and learning from each other," Ms Eriksen said.
Young people from Goulburn, Canberra, Queanbeyan, Cooma and the Bega Valley Shire will delve into themes of culture, collective identity and lived experience as multicultural youth in regional areas.
They will also take part in networking sessions, interactive workshops and exploration of the Far South Coast.
"Being an immigrant and Black person in Australia has given me a unique lens," Canberra teenager Oliver said.
"I am constantly seeking new perspectives to aid my critical thinking and am a firm believer in intersectionality and the empowerment of all exploited and mistreated groups within our society," the teen said.
The initiative is funded by Multicultural NSW and the NSW Government in partnership with Multicultural Hub Canberra, Goulburn Multicultural Centre, Queanbeyan Multicultural Centre, Cooma Multicultural Centre and Bega Multicultural Centre.
For more information visit www.standupmyc.info
