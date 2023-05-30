Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

North Of Eden Gin launch first-of-its-kind Oyster Shell Vodka

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dream envisioned: Gavin Hughes and Karen Touchie at the launch of their award-winning oyster shell vodka. Picture by Sam Armes.
A dream envisioned: Gavin Hughes and Karen Touchie at the launch of their award-winning oyster shell vodka. Picture by Sam Armes.

North of Eden Gin have added another feather to their cap, launching their first and a world-first oyster shell vodka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.