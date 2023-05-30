South Coast stars Millie Boyle and Kezie Apps will play pivotal roles for the NSW Sky Blues as they line up for game one of Origin in Sydney this week.
The pair are the only two forwards in the squad from when the Sky Blues last played in Sydney after the Blues lost Caitlan Johnston (knee), Holli Wheeler (knee) and Simaima Taufa (shoulder) to injury earlier this month. The Blue's other key forward, Hannah Southwell, is nine months post-ACL surgery and will aim for an NRLW return in July.
Boyle is averaging 119 metres per game at the Origin level but is likely to see an increase on her 42-minute career average given the experience lost in the forward pack for the two-game series.
Apps, who will play her 10th match for NSW, including fifth under the official Origin banner, moves to prop after previously playing on the edge at the interstate level.
"It's a bit different for Kez but she's done it before in the NRLW," Boyle told NRL.com.
"She's a great player who can adjust and we saw that the other week in the City v Country game when she came on and almost changed the game.
"She's always telling the middles it's not so hard, so let's see how she goes. That middle role suits her really well.
"It shows how much depth we've got here and how much the next player is willing to step up."
Boyle has not played a game of rugby league since the Central Coast Roosters failed to qualify for the finals in the Harvey Norman NSW Premiership on April 8 but is confident players' match fitness will be up to speed in the series opener.
The HNWP wrapped up on April 27 while Queensland's BMD Premiership finished on May 13, leaving players from both Origin sides with limited gametime over the past month.
"Queensland are in the same boat, it's not like they've played for the last month either," Boyle said.
"A lot of time off in terms of playing games but that's where we're at as a game at the moment. No one's going to be disadvantaged by it and we're all on an even playing field.
"The standard always lifts at Origin so the intensity will be there. Everyone's excited and the energy is there. It's the best time of the year."
After the completion of the Origin series, Boyle will move from Newcastle - where she captained the team to their maiden premiership in October - to join the Sydney Roosters. Boyle said she was excited for the move.
"I'm feeling good, it's just footy at the end of the day and I'm looking forward to getting into this Origin series," the three-time premiership winner said.
"People don't know how our contracts work and previously we were only on three-month contracts. I'm spending a lot of time down in Sydney doing various roles so it's worked out better for me and my career long-term.
"I have a lot of interests outside of footy down in Sydney. We're only part-time athletes and footy is only one thing, we're not on the training paddock with our NRLW clubs 24/7 - it's only a small chunk of the year."
Asked whether she was squeezed out of the Knights squad due to salary cap pressure and given the club's premiership success last year, Boyle added:
"Possibly, but that's where we're at with the game at the moment and it shows how competitive all of the squads are and the first six to seven players [signed]. You do what's best for you and what's going to work long-term."
Watch the South Coast stars in action for the Sky Blues in Origin game one on June 1 at 7.45pm.
