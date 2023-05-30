Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
15 Barrani Place, Lilli Pilli

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
May 31 2023 - 8:30am
Private, tropical paradise
Private, tropical paradise

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 15 Barrani Place, Lilli Pilli
  • $1,109,000
  • Agency: Elders Real Estate Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Roz Pollard 0478 800 054
  • Inspect: By appointment

Privately located on a battle-axe block and engulfed in beautiful tropical gardens, you will find this immaculately maintained property.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

