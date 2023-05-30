Private, tropical paradise

Privately located on a battle-axe block and engulfed in beautiful tropical gardens, you will find this immaculately maintained property.
Wind your way through this perfectly laid out home where living areas can be closed off for privacy, suggesting it to be the perfect home for a family, or for a couple who like to house guests.
There is high quality hardwood flooring throughout, a modernised kitchen, coastal styled main bathroom and spacious ensuite. It has a fresh and bright feel throughout!
Roz Pollard, real estate agent, says the view is what makes this property truly magical. "It looks out into a reserve at the back, where you have a beautiful tropical, coastal outlook," she said.
You can enjoy this vista from the two decked areas, one of which is private and only accessible via the main bedroom. There is also direct access to the bush reserve and the home is located only a few minutes walk away from Lilli Pilli beach.
There is built-in wardrobes in three bedrooms, a huge walk-in robe in the main bedroom, linen storage, under house storage, a fabulous laundry, and large garage, also under the house.
Lilli Pilli is a highly sought after location filled with high quality, attractive and well-maintained homes. It's a neighbourhood you will be proud to become a part of.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.