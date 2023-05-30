The Bergalia riflemen journeyed to Narooma on Saturday last. It was the villager's day out. They were engaged at tennis, football, a school picnic, rifle match and a wedding. Truly, a busy day for all. The riflemen commenced operations a few minutes after midday at the 400yd mound, a 4 vernier wind was blowing from the south, which somewhat disturbed the marksmen. R. Greig notched a possible at 400yds., and was top in the aggregate. After lunch the match was resumed at 500yds, 6 verniers being allowed for the wind. ...Bergalia scored a winning 560 against Narooma 505.