We were favored with two steamers last week, the Bodalla arriving with general cargo and the Benandra with a load of coal for the dredge Latona.
H. J. Thomson reports having sold Mrs. Mison's farm of 345 acres, house and outbuildings, about 50 head mixed cattle, farming implements, dairy utensils, fodder, etc., to Mr. P. J. Heffernan, of Candelo, at a satisfactory price. Mr. Heffernan is handing his new purchase over to his son Frank.
The most boisterous afternoon ever experienced in Moruya was on Wednesday.
The wind blew with terrific force. Houses were unroofed, chimneys and trees blown down, and out-buildings overturned. Many of the old fences were given a further "list to port," but unfortunately they, with some of the old ramshackles in our town, were not carried away so that new fences and a few decent buildings would be erected in their place.
The strong gale on Wednesday was responsible for Moruya being completely isolated. All telegraphic and telephonic communication was cut off.
The westerly gales have wreaked havoc with the saccaline crops in this district. The magnificent fields of this profitable plant grown by J. W. McIntosh at Kiora, which were the admiration of passers-by were left denuded of leaves and the stalks being laid low and twisted and plaited like a Japanese mat.
One of the sailors on the steamer Bodalla met with a painful accident at the local wharf on Sunday. He was assisting to load girders, and by some means his hand became jammed between two, severely crushing the fingers. Dr. Cutler attended to the unfortunate man, who had fainted from the intense agony.
During the gale on Wednesday a sheet of galvanized iron was blown off the stables at Mr. W. Flynn's residence, and striking little Pearlie Bagnall, only daughter of Mr. A. Bagnall, rendered her unconscious. The victim was also severely cut about the face and head. Under immediate medical attention the patient regained consciousness, and is now, we are pleased to state, recovering.
The Bergalia riflemen journeyed to Narooma on Saturday last. It was the villager's day out. They were engaged at tennis, football, a school picnic, rifle match and a wedding. Truly, a busy day for all. The riflemen commenced operations a few minutes after midday at the 400yd mound, a 4 vernier wind was blowing from the south, which somewhat disturbed the marksmen. R. Greig notched a possible at 400yds., and was top in the aggregate. After lunch the match was resumed at 500yds, 6 verniers being allowed for the wind. ...Bergalia scored a winning 560 against Narooma 505.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.