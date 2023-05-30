Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago, supplies arrive by steamer boat

Updated May 30 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:26am
The Bergalia Rifle Club who hosted a very windy meet in 1923.
We were favored with two steamers last week, the Bodalla arriving with general cargo and the Benandra with a load of coal for the dredge Latona.

