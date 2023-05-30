Seahawks glide to glory on home turf | Photos

The Batemans Bay Seahawks Football Club is stronger and bigger than ever, after hosting a triumphant day of games and a memorable Indigenous round.
It was the first time all seven Seahawks sides played at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay on the same day, after gaining an under 15s and under 16s team earlier this year.
The Tathra Sea Eagles travelled north to meet the junior teams, while the Ainslie Tricolours trekked down the Clyde Mountain to face the reserve and senior teams on Saturday, May 27.
Under 13s coach Dwayne Gentner said the atmosphere at Hanging Rock was energetic as footy fanatics from the under 9s team all the way up to the winning senior teams hit the ovals.
"Ideally, a team will play away one week and at home the next, and this weekend worked perfectly for all our teams to play at home," Mr Gentner said.
The day kicked off with the under 9s mixed team faced Tathra, while the Seahawks' first-ever under 16s girls team battled it out just across the field.
Mr Gentner said at the beginning of the season, the club weren't sure they could pull together enough girls to build a competitive under 16s side, but with perseverance, a strong team formed.
"We have about 200 registered players in the club right now," he said.
"Next year, hopefully we'll work with the Broulee Moruya Giants and get an under 17s side."
As the club plans for future growth, the council has committed to creating a multi-purpose field so more sporting teams can benefit from Hanging Rock and major events like the NSW Primary Australian Football Championships can return to Batemans Bay.
In celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' and culture, the senior Seahawks side played an Indigenous round, which kicked off with an afternoon welcome to country, smoking ceremony and fierce "war dance".
Seahawks players donned new jerseys designed by Gamilaroi & Wiradjuri man Sean Kinchela and joined Indigenous group Muladha Gamara in an empowering performance.
"We had some of the old Seahawks crew come and watch the Indigenous' dancers presentation and senior match. It was really well-received and a good experience for the team," Ms Gentner said.
Former Seahawks captain and club member Robbie Law paid a special visit to the senior team ahead of their match, despite battling Alzheimer's. Alongside Brendan Blue, Mark Blewitt and Bob Bugsy Blake, Robbie watched the seniors match from the clubhouse.
The reserves side and coach Cam Carr secured their second win of the season against the Ainslie Tricolours, closing out the game 103 to 16.
The senior women's team will head into the eighth round after the Ainslie Tricolours forfeited ahead of the May 27 clash.
The final clash of the day saw the senior men's Seahawks mirror the reserves' success, thrashing the Ainslie Tricolours 96 to 22.
Coach Michael Kenny and captain Nathan Blackburn helped continue the seniors' winning streak after their close win over the Woden Blues on May 13.
Mr Gentner said players and the club committee rounded out the day with "virtual" horse races at the Hanging Rock clubhouse.
"It was a long day, but a great day," he said.
The Seahawks are nearing halfway through the 2023 season and the seniors men and women's and reserve team will face the ADFA Rams at the RMC Ovals in Canberra on June 3.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
