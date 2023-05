Batemans Bay Broulee 26 beat Cooma "Red Devils" 17 Cooma held a slim lead at half time but the visiting Batemans Bay Broulee intensity lifted in the second half to storm home for a good win on the road

ADFA 27 beat Taralga "Tigers" 20 Both teams played entertaining Rugby with no clear winner until the final whistle

Jindabyne "Bushpigs" 47 beat Crookwell "Dogs" 10 Jindabyne continued their undefeated season with an impressive win over a strong Crookwell team

Yass "Rams" 26 beat Braidwood "Redbacks" 19 Braidwood had plenty of chances however it was Yass that pulled away at the end for a win

Hall "Bushrangers" 43 beat Bungendore "Mudchooks" 14 Hall again produced an impressive effort for a big win at home against last season heavyweights Bungemdore Mudchooks