Microchipping and adoption day coming to Moruya

Updated May 29 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:13pm
Animal Welfare League volunteers meet up with Council rangers to plan for the microchipping and adoption day on Saturday 10 June.
Pets and their owners are invited to a microchipping and adoption day at the Eurobodalla Animal Shelter on Saturday June 10.

