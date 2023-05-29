Microchipping and adoption day coming to Moruya

Pets and their owners are invited to a microchipping and adoption day at the Eurobodalla Animal Shelter on Saturday June 10.
From 9am-2pm, Eurobodalla Council Rangers are teaming up with volunteers of Animal Welfare League NSW - Eurobodalla Branch, to offer free microchipping, discounted desexing and vaccination vouchers as well as advice from an expert dog trainer.
Senior ranger Mitchell Stirling encouraged the community to come along, save money and look after their pets.
"Rangers are called to collect hundreds of lost and wandering animals each year," Mr Stirling said.
"Pets that are microchipped help us identify the owner and return them home safely."
Under NSW legislation, it's mandatory to have your pet microchipped by the time they reach 12 weeks of age.
Microchipping can cost up to $80.
"It's a quick procedure - we'll insert a microchip the size of a grain of rice into the scruff between their shoulders," Mr Stirling said.
Aside from microchipping, Mr Stirling encouraged owners to desex and vaccinate their pets.
"Desexing can be expensive; depending on the size and sex of your dog the cost can range between $250 to $600," Mr Stirling said.
"To help with the cost, come and meet the lovely AWL volunteers who'll be giving out desexing and vaccination subsidy vouchers.
"There will also be dogs and cats available for adoption - you never know, you might meet your new best friend."
Mr Stirling said all dogs were welcome to visit on the day.
"Izabela from Wooft is a qualified trainer who will be there offering free tips and advice also," he said.
The Eurobodalla Animal Shelter is located on the corner of Shelley Road and Pollwombra Road, Moruya. For more information on pet registration, microchipping and desexing, visit the council's website.
To book your pet in to receive a free microchip on Saturday June 10, call the council Rangers on 4474 1019.
