Shoalhaven's Aboriginal community and Local Aboriginal Land Council rangers will be sharing cultural knowledge of glossy black cockatoos at a series of community workshops this week.
Community Engagement Officer with the Department of Planning and Environment, Rod Broad, said the last few months have been busy for those involved in the conservation project as they reconnect with the fire impacted landscapes the cockatoos call home.
"This unique, Aboriginal community project has now reached the point where we have a draft Healthy Country Plan outlining how we will secure and enhance custodianship of glossy black cockatoos into the future," Mr Broad said.
"It's come about by sharing cultural knowledge of the species, and in that same spirit we want to share our plan and vision with the wider Shoalhaven and South Coast community," Mr Broad said.
Information sessions on the draft Healthy Country Plan will be presented by project staff and community members on:
Tuesday 30 May 30: Vincentia Public Hall, 1-3pm
Wednesday May 31: Batemans Bay SEARMS, 9-10.30am
Thursday June 1: Ulladulla Dunn Lewis Centre, 5-7pm
The information sessions are free and open to anyone who has an interest in the species, the local environment and its cultural significance.
If you would like to attend, please RSVP to rodney.broad@environment.nsw.gov.au or 4221 6907
More info on the project and Healthy Country Plan can be found at Healthy Country for glossy black-cockatoos here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.