Celebrated singer Sheena Crouch will hit the Bay Pavilions' stage as Dusty Springfield on Saturday, June 4 to pay tribute to the queen of big ballads and blonde locks. Ms Crouch will revisit hits like 'Son Of A Preacher Man', 'Little By little', and 'Wishin' And Hopin' in a show that will get your toes tapping. Book your ticket at baypavilions.com.au.

