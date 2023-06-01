Dusty Springfield
60th Anniversary
Celebrated singer Sheena Crouch will hit the Bay Pavilions' stage as Dusty Springfield on Saturday, June 4 to pay tribute to the queen of big ballads and blonde locks. Ms Crouch will revisit hits like 'Son Of A Preacher Man', 'Little By little', and 'Wishin' And Hopin' in a show that will get your toes tapping. Book your ticket at baypavilions.com.au.
Date Night!
Date with a Disability
'Date with a Disability' is a night for singles to meet new people or couples to enjoy a date night on Friday, June 2. The 3-course dinner at Tukka's Licensed Cafe in Moruya will feature live music and an MC to support attendees to feel confident. For transport enquiries, email kyla@eurobodallasteppingstones.net or to buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
The Radiators
Rock'n'Roll Survivors
45 years' after rock band The Radiators joined forces in Western Sydney, they will head to the Moruya Waterfront Hotel for a rocking performance. In earlier days, the band broke records in pubs, clubs and bars across Australia, playing 6 nights a week for 50 weeks a year. Don't miss their performance on June 3. Get tickets at humanitix.com.au.
Allan Behm
Submarines & Security
Defence and national security expert Allan Behm will speak at the U3A Batemans Bay meet-up on Saturday, June 3 at 10am at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. A polished public speaker, Mr Behm will cover AUKUS, submarines and Australia's defence policy in an illuminating and informative discussion. To register your interest, contact rossthomas083@gmail.com.
Treading Lightly
Clean Up Narooma
Enjoy the sunshine and tidy up Narooma at the 'Treading Lightly Tidies' event on Sunday, June 4. Meet like-minded people passionate about the environment and watch a screening of Blueback at the Narooma Surf Club on June 3. Grab your tickets and register your interest at eventbrite.com.au.
Tilba Comedy
Comedy on Edge
'Comedy on Edge' will guarantee a night of belly-aching laughs from seasoned stand-up comedians from across the country. Seven comedians including Kate Dolan, Gavin Scott and Jamal Abdul will take to the Tilba Valley Winery stage from 5pm on Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $51, grab yours at oztix.com.au.
Winter Walk
World Environment Day
Join the council's team for a tour of the native gardens surrounding the Moruya Library to celebrate World Environment Day. Learn how to help native plants thrive in your garden and how to attract nectar-loving animals. Head to the free 1-hour session at 10.30am. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
