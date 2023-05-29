Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Despite chilly mornings, bream, snapper and morwong are biting hot!

By Jewie Josh
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 10:56am
Ryder Nomchong from Braidwood fulfilled his lifelong dream of catching a stand-up Jewie in Batemans Bay recently.
Clyde River

The current temperature in the Clyde River hovers around 14 degrees, creating favourable conditions for fishing. Anglers are continuing to enjoy successful catches of bream, dusty flathead and jewfish. Additionally, the jetty in Batemans Bay has seen an adundance of Australian salmon being reeled in.

