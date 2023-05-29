Members of Narooma VIEW Club said they enjoyed a presentation by their guest Margaret Moran. A true 'multi-talent' Margaret, who is a musician and singer as well as an artist in pastels, oils, watercolours, pen and ink, spoke of her journey as an artist on Friday, May 26.
Having given up full time work to be with her young children, Margaret decided she needed to "do" something so chose tentatively to paint and exhibit. Not surprisingly (to the VIEW members who were being shown examples of her work), her initial paintings sold, and she realized that art was a path she was destined to follow.
Even amazing talent needs fostering and honing, so Margaret worked to gain a degree in art which then assisted in opening a world of gallery exhibiting, new mediums, teaching and sales.
As well as being sought after in various galleries in Sydney, Melbourne and the ACT, Margaret entered art competitions. She told VIEW members that she had some success in this area, having been awarded nearly 200 prizes for her works.
After her children were grown, Margaret travelled extensively around Australia. She showed her audience photos of her van - adorned with amazing scenes. Margaret told the VIEW Club that wildlife quickly got out of the way when they sighted the wedge-tailed eagle she had painted on the front.
Her artwork from those travels brought sighs of appreciation from members of the Narooma VIEW Club. The pen, ink and wash studies stood out. When asked how long each took, Margaret modestly told members "about an hour, or two", and sighs turned to gasps of amazement.
The Narooma VIEW Club secretary Rosemary Towers said it was both a pleasure and a privilege to listen to Margaret and see examples of her work and how her work evolves.
If you would like to listen to interesting and educational presenters like Margaret and have a conversational lunch as well, join the Narooma VIEW Club.
The Club meets on the fourth Friday of the month for lunch at Narooma Golf Club at 11am. Apart from having fun, you will also be assisting the Smith Family's Learning for Life program. Please contact Rosemary on 0418619725 or Kath on 0437744567 for more details.
