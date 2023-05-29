Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'Accidental Artist' Margaret Moran presents her life and works to Narooma VIEW Club

Updated May 29 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 10:46am
Margaret Moran presented to the Narooma VIEW Club on Friday, May 26. Picture supplied
Members of Narooma VIEW Club said they enjoyed a presentation by their guest Margaret Moran. A true 'multi-talent' Margaret, who is a musician and singer as well as an artist in pastels, oils, watercolours, pen and ink, spoke of her journey as an artist on Friday, May 26.

