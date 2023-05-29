Constance loses out on Senate seat

Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Maria Kovacic defeats Andrew Constance in race for Senate seat

Updated June 1 2023 - 8:23am, first published May 29 2023 - 10:18am
Former Bega MP Andrew Constance has been defeated in the race to fill the Senate vacancy left by Jim Molan.

