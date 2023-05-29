Constance loses out on Senate seat

Former Bega MP Andrew Constance has been defeated in the race to fill the Senate vacancy left by Jim Molan.
Mr Constance was edged out for the position by Western Sydney businesswoman and former president of the NSW Liberal Party, Maria Kovacic in a party room vote on May 27.
Kovacic won 266-243.
The Senate position became vacant after the death of Senator Molan in January at the age of 72, two years after he was diagnosed with cancer.
The result was Ms Kovacic's second attempt at federal politics after she unsuccessfully ran for the seat of Parramatta at the 2022 federal election.
Mr Constance served as Bega MP from 2003 to 2021 when he withdrew to run for the federal seat of Gilmore.
Mr Constance previously told ACM he intended to run for Liberal preselection for the seat Gilmore in 2025.
The NSW Parliament will need to endorse Ms Kovacic's preselection before she can take her seat in the Senate.
