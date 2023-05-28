Marine Rescue giving fundraising a shot

The Lee Enfield Rifle Association of Australia Inc. (LERAA) hosted members from Tuross/Moruya Marine Rescue for the second annual Tuross/Moruya Marine Rescue LERAA trophy.
Marine rescue members Murray Walters, Iain Palombo, Viktor Svarcs, Blaise Madden and Richard Gill travelled to Rankins Springs for the trophy on May 21 and 22. Some members of the LERAA travelled from as far as Victoria and Queensland.
READ MORE:
Saturday was spent learning how to shoot the Lee Enfield 303 rifle. Sunday's competition involved shooting different sized targets at 200m from three different positions - prone, standing and kneeling. The trophy was collected by LERAA member Peter Maher from Dubbo with a score of 147. Murray Walters had the highest score for Marine Rescue with a credible 107.
Graham Murgatroyd, a member of both Tuross/Moruya Marine Rescue and the LERAA initiated this fundraising event. Thanks to his initiative and the generosity of all those who attended, the LERAA raised $2100 to help Tuross/Moruya Marine Rescue achieve its mission of saving lives on the water.
"Marine Rescue depends on community funding to meet our day-to-day running costs" Coxswain Blaise Madden said.
"We appreciate the LERAA's donation but also their invitation to what was a great weekend getting to know the members of the LERAA and learning about this iconic rifle and its role in Australia's proud military history."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.