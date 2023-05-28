Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marine Rescue giving fundraising a shot

Updated May 29 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue giving fundraising a shot
Marine Rescue giving fundraising a shot

The Lee Enfield Rifle Association of Australia Inc. (LERAA) hosted members from Tuross/Moruya Marine Rescue for the second annual Tuross/Moruya Marine Rescue LERAA trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.