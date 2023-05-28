Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Forestry Corporation remove compartment with Big Spotty from logging planning portal

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:30am
Forestry Corporation has postponed controversial plans to log a section of state forest containing a record breaking tree.

